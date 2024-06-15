Abigail of Talented Kidz and BGT fame allegedly gets a fully sponsored scholarship to study in the UK (Video)

Eight-year-old Abigail Adjiri, who recently captured the hearts of many by winning the Talented Kidz Season 14 competition, has reportedly received a fully sponsored scholarship to study in the UK.

This promising opportunity follows her impressive performance alongside her mentor Afronita, where they made it to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) and secured the third position.

Despite recent reports of a feud between Abigail’s family and Afronita’s family, this uplifting news has brought joy to her supporters and admirers who recognize her exceptional talent and potential.

A new video circulating on social media shows Abigail beaming with pride in her new school uniform, ready to embark on this exciting academic journey.

The reported scholarship is seen as a testament to her hard work, dedication, and the bright future that lies ahead for this talented young dancer.

This scholarship will not only provide Abigail with a quality education but also open up new avenues for her to further develop her extraordinary dancing skills.

The support from the community and her fans continues to pour in, celebrating her achievements and wishing her well in her future endeavours.

Stay tuned for more updates on Abigail’s journey and the positive impact this opportunity will have on her life.