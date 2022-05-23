Abigail Okyere; the former UG student appointed as Microsoft Chief of Staff

- Advertisement -

Abigail Amoakoa Okyere, a former University of Ghana (UG) student, has accepted a new position as Chief of Staff at Microsoft.

She will be a part of the company’s Cloud Security Engineering branch.

Abigail took to LinkedIn to share her joy and success after receiving the good news of her appointment.

She wrote, “I am beyond thrilled to be joining Microsoft to help drive change, implement strategies and above all, contribute to empowering individuals and organisations as a member of the Could Security Engineering division.”

Her appointment has now been hailed by the University of Ghana.

“Hearty congratulations to University of Ghana alumna, Abigail Amoakoa Okyere, on your appointment as Chief of Staff at Microsoft. We celebrate your great achievement,” they posted on Twitter, Sunday.

At the University of Ghana, Abigail earned a Bachelor of Science in Administration and Accounting.

She also earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of British Columbia.