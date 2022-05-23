type here...
Subscribe
GhPageAbigail Okyere; the former UG student appointed as Microsoft Chief of Staff
Featured

Abigail Okyere; the former UG student appointed as Microsoft Chief of Staff

By Albert
Abigail Okyere; the former UG student appointed as Microsoft Chief of Staff
- Advertisement -

Abigail Amoakoa Okyere, a former University of Ghana (UG) student, has accepted a new position as Chief of Staff at Microsoft.

She will be a part of the company’s Cloud Security Engineering branch.

Abigail took to LinkedIn to share her joy and success after receiving the good news of her appointment.

She wrote, “I am beyond thrilled to be joining Microsoft to help drive change, implement strategies and above all, contribute to empowering individuals and organisations as a member of the Could Security Engineering division.”

Her appointment has now been hailed by the University of Ghana.

“Hearty congratulations to University of Ghana alumna, Abigail Amoakoa Okyere, on your appointment as Chief of Staff at Microsoft. We celebrate your great achievement,” they posted on Twitter, Sunday.

At the University of Ghana, Abigail earned a Bachelor of Science in Administration and Accounting.

She also earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of British Columbia.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 23, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    85.7 ° F
    85.7 °
    85.7 °
    62 %
    2.2mph
    80 %
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News