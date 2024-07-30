type here...
Abigail’s helper Richie fights her on the street of Kumasi after going back to the ghetto – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
According to Richie, Abigail who was back to normal a few months ago has returned to her old ways.

During an appearance in the studios of GhPage, Richie explained that Abigail is back to the use of hard drugs.

As detailed by Richie, Abigail who delivered a few weeks ago has returned to the ghetto.

Pained Richie further disclosed that because of Abigail’s use of hard drugs, her elder brother has come for her newborn baby and relocated her to Accra.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

