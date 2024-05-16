Your ability to speak good English does not make you rich- Lilwin

Controversial Kumawood actor cum musician and movie producer, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin claims he is not tickled by the fact that he cannot speak English impeccably.

The actor made this statement during an interview on Hitz FM which Ghpage.com monitored.

Lilwin claims even though he is not well educated, neither can he speak good English, he is living a comfortable life.

The actor claims he has been able to acquire a lot of things even more than a university graduate.

According to Lilwin, one’s ability to speak English impeccably does not correlate with being successful.

Meanwhile, Lilwin believes that what can make one live comfortably and be able to acquire properties is the talent one has.