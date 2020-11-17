- Advertisement -

According to Vanessa, the pregnant baby mama of actor and comedian Funny Face, he has been attacking her on several occasion at the least chance he gets.

Speaking in an interview together with her mother on Ghpage TV, Vanessa mentioned that Funny Face is not the man we see him be on social media.

Explaining her statements, Vanessa stated that the comic actor at the least provocation would insult her, the mother and her entire family till he gets ‘satisfied’.

To prove her claims, Vanessa released voice notes of Funny Face seriously and without mincing words insulting her [Vanessa] and her mother. Some of the words used were very harsh.

With no regard for the family, Funny Face aka ‘Kasoa Vandamme’ gave it hard to his mother-In-Law insulting her to the point of describing her private part and calling her names.

The mother of Vanessa in the course of the interview remarked that Funny Face has not yet married her daughter even though they have kids.

