type here...
GhPage Entertainment Aboa, Kwasia!-Funny Face goes dirty on baby mama and mother in new...
Entertainment

Aboa, Kwasia!-Funny Face goes dirty on baby mama and mother in new video

By Mr. Tabernacle
Funny Face and Vanessa
Funny Face and Vanessa
- Advertisement -

According to Vanessa, the pregnant baby mama of actor and comedian Funny Face, he has been attacking her on several occasion at the least chance he gets.

Speaking in an interview together with her mother on Ghpage TV, Vanessa mentioned that Funny Face is not the man we see him be on social media.

READ ALSO: He kicked me in the belly a month after C-S delivery- Funny Face’s baby mama

Explaining her statements, Vanessa stated that the comic actor at the least provocation would insult her, the mother and her entire family till he gets ‘satisfied’.

To prove her claims, Vanessa released voice notes of Funny Face seriously and without mincing words insulting her [Vanessa] and her mother. Some of the words used were very harsh.

With no regard for the family, Funny Face aka ‘Kasoa Vandamme’ gave it hard to his mother-In-Law insulting her to the point of describing her private part and calling her names.

READ ALSO: Funny Face’s baby mama gives full details on how she met Maame Yeboah Asiedu

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Subscribe to watch new videos

The mother of Vanessa in the course of the interview remarked that Funny Face has not yet married her daughter even though they have kids.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

READ ALSO: Funny Face pulled a gun on me and even shot his dog-Baby Mama

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
83 %
2.9mph
40 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
86 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News