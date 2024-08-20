Aboro exposes friend who linked him to a trumu-trumu man to chop his backside for iPhones – Video

FIPAG PRO, Abro, has exposed how one a friend nurse tried linking him with a trumu-trumu man to chop his backside for iPhones, shoes and clothes.

During an appearance on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, Abro claimed his friend almost lured him to join the LGBTQ community.

Going into the real details, Abro asserted that his friend contacted him to be the sekz partner of an American guy.

While narrating the incident, Abro confirmed that he initially played a sucker to his friend’s demand but later told her that he was not interested after he to know the ins-and-outs of the service he was supposed to be render.

Abro made this revelation while reacting to Pastor Aaron Adjetey Akrong’s trending club video.

Recall that a few years ago, Mr Aaron Adjetey Akrong who publicly confessed that he has been a member of the trumu-trumu community for over 20 years repented and gave his life to Christ.

Following his repentance from the LGBT community in Ghana, he transitioned into a full-fledged Christian and an Evangelist and later ordained as a pastor.

According to GHPage.com sources, his ordination took place on the 27th of November 2021 in the Alabaster End-Time College Ministry in Ghana’s capital Accra.