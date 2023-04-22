type here...
GhPageLifestyleI've had 35 abortions at age 20, now I'm married and doctor...
Lifestyle

I’ve had 35 abortions at age 20, now I’m married and doctor says I can’t give birth again- Lady cries bitterly

By Mr. Tabernacle
A lady on social media is crying bitterly following a medical report given her by her doctor concerning whether or not she can have children.

The lady, crying bitterly in remorse of her past life and current state, shared a video crying bitterly with the disturbing caption that breaks heart.

Apparently, the lady in her vibrant young days did 35 abortions. She did this when she was age 20.

At that age life was okay and fun hence didn’t see the need to keep a child reason she aborted that huge number of pregnancies.

Years have gone by and she has finally settled with a man whom she is ready to make life, unfortunately for her, the past life of constantly aborting has caused her severe damages.

According her in a video description. she can no longer conceive a child nor give birth.

Meanwhile, she is married and the family expects her to bring forth a child as time progresses.

    Source:GHPAGE

