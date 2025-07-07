Abossey Okai: Drunk Man Fatally Impales Himself After Falling From Table

A tragic accident claimed the life of a man in the early hours of yesterday morning after he reportedly fell from a table and impaled himself on a metal object at the Odaseni Hotel.

According to eyewitnesses, the unidentified man, believed to have been heavily drunk, had dozed off on a table around 3 a.m. following a night of drinking at the hotel’s premises.

Around 5 a.m., in an attempt to get down from the table, he lost his balance due to his impaired state and landed on a sharp metal object lying nearby.

The impact caused severe injuries, leading to his death before help could arrive.

