Abossey Okai: Drunk Man Fatally Impales Himself After Falling From Table

By Armani Brooklyn
Woman crying and dead body

A tragic accident claimed the life of a man in the early hours of yesterday morning after he reportedly fell from a table and impaled himself on a metal object at the Odaseni Hotel.

According to eyewitnesses, the unidentified man, believed to have been heavily drunk, had dozed off on a table around 3 a.m. following a night of drinking at the hotel’s premises.

Around 5 a.m., in an attempt to get down from the table, he lost his balance due to his impaired state and landed on a sharp metal object lying nearby.

The impact caused severe injuries, leading to his death before help could arrive.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.

GhPageNews

