Abossey Okai tragedy: Autopsy reveals victim was murdered & not accidentally impaled

What was initially believed to be a tragic accident has now taken a chilling twist, as fresh findings from the Kaneshie Police Service and a detailed autopsy report from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital have confirmed that the man found dead at Odaseni Hotel in Abossey Okai was murdered.

The incident, which occurred on Monday was originally reported as an accidental death.

Eyewitnesses claimed the deceased believed to have been drunk, fell asleep on a table around 3 a.m. and while attempting to get down around 5 a.m., lost his balance and was fatally impaled by a metal object near the structure.

However, a joint investigation by the Kaneshie Police Service and forensic experts has now revealed that the victim did not fall by accident.

Instead, the autopsy uncovered evidence suggesting he was murdered before being deliberately positioned on the metal object in an apparent attempt to stage an accident.

“This was not a fall. The injuries sustained do not align with a simple accident. There are signs of foul play,” an officer involved in the investigation told reporters off the record.

In response to the disturbing findings, police have formed a special investigative task force aimed at uncovering the circumstances leading to the murder.

Authorities have begun questioning witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding areas to identify suspects.