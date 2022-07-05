The latest about Thomas Partey following claims that he’s arrested for rape

- Advertisement -

News about the unconfirmed arrest of a 29-year-old Premier League player has been making headlines across the globe since it broke.

Thomas Partey has become the topic after reports suggested that the footballer has been arrested for rape in North London as reactions on social media particular on Twitter pointed to the Ghanaian International footballer.

According to an earlier report by SportsBible.com, the London-based player is an internationally-renowned player who is in his 20s and will be playing at the World Cup in Qatar in November.

A Twitter account with the handle [@opinions_james] has also inferred about the arrest of Thomas Partey which would see him miss the entire season over rape allegations.

But in a new development, confirmed reports suggest that Thomas Partey is currently with his teammates in Germany.

Thomas Partey has been seen in photos being introduced to Arsenal’s new signing Gabriel Jesus who joined the club a few days ago, an inkling that he’s not the one arrested.

Herein is the photo;

Still following the story. We shall give you all the gist as and when it pops up. Stay glued!