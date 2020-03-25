Ghanaian actor based in the United States, Abraham Attah who became a global sensation after starring ‘Beast of No Nation’ has shamed Kumawood actress and singer, Yaa singer after she tried to catch his attention on social media.

Abraham’s snubbed has made Yaa Jackson a laughing stock all over social media platforms.

It all started when Abraham Attah posted a photo of himself to share his daily morning routine exercise with his fans but it took only some seconds for Yaa Jackson to comment under the post.

“My man?,” she wrote but Abraham acted as if he didn’t see it and this led to social media users to attack yaa Jackson for trying to catch the attention of the young man.

However, Abraham Attah refused to respond this has caused Yaa Jackson to be humiliated as netizens make fun of her.

SEE SCREENSHOTS OF THE POST: