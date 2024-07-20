Abro exposes party of top GH politicians, presenters, and rich men chopping ladies together in a room

FIPAG PRO, Abro, has exposed how some top Ghanaian politicians, radio presenters and rich men host sekx parties at coded locations.

During an appearance on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, Abro claimed he saw his former program manager and well-known politician at the party enjoying themselves.

Going into the real details, Abro asserted that the guys paid just GHS100 to enjoy the ladies.

According to Abro, he strongly believes the reason most ladies sell themselves is because of iPhones and wigs.

Abro made these revelations while reacting to the viral Angie Stylish video that has since become a national topic.

He used Angie Stylish case to reveal how ladies now approach men to have intercourse with them for a small fee.

Watch the video below to know more…