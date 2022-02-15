type here...
Abronye DC arrested and charged for publication of false news and offensive conduct

By Kweku Derrick
The Bono Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

This comes after he reported himself to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command following an invitation extended to him earlier on Tuesday.

The NPP communicator is reported to have alleged that former President John Mahama is plotting to stage a coup with a group of Al-Qaeda militants to topple the government.

In a statement issued subsequently, the Police said preliminary investigation established that Abronye’s claims against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader are untrue.

The NPP stalwart has been charged for the publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to breach the peace.

He has been detained and will be arraigned before the court Wednesday, 16th February, the police statement added.

    Source:GHPage

