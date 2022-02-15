- Advertisement -

Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has availed himself to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command for questioning.

This follows an invitation extended to him by the Ghana Police Service in a statement issued earlier in the day over comments he made against former president John Dramani Mahama on radio.

The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), reported at the police station at about 2:40 pm on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

In the police statement, Abronye DC was cautioned to honour the invitation or risk arrest.

The NPP communicator is being interrogated by the Accra Regional CID for alleging that “John Mahama is planning to stage a coup”.

Abronye DC is alleged to have said that John Mahama has met with Al-Qaeda militants to engage them on how to overthrow the governing party to help him become president again.

He allegedly made the claim while responding to the arrest of #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor on Accra-based Hot 93.9 FM.