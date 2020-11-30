type here...
Abronye DC survives a fatal accident

By Mr. Tabernacle
Abronye DC accident
Abronye DC accident
The convoy of the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been involved in an accident.

The incident is said to have occurred Sunday on the Berekum-Drobo road while Kwame Baffoe Abronye and his entourage were returning from a rally organized at Atuna in the Jaman South Constituency.

Abronye escaped unscathed; however, a photo from the scene shows a severe accident as the vehicle had overturned in a nearby bush.

Abronye DC accident
Abronye DC accident

Just two days ago, November 27, a KIA truck full of NDC supporters was involved in a near-fatal accident at Brohane junction in the Tain district of the Ahafo Region.

The supporters, numbering about 150, were said to be traveling for a party program at Kabruno at Banda Central when the truck they were traveling in burst a tyre, causing it to somersault and eventually throwing the occupants into a nearby gutter.

The victims were conveyed to the Nsorkor Hospital, but patients had to be administered treatment on the floor as the hospital run out of beds due to the large numbers.

