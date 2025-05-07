type here...
Entertainment

Abronye to set a podcast to fight Kennedy Agyapong

By Mzta Churchill
Abronye And Kennedy Agyapong

Controversial Abronye has threatened that his beef with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is not coming to an end anytime soon.

Abronye has in a recent interview stated that some bigwigs in the NPP are trying to end the beef through all means.

He noted that, since he normally goes to the radio, or television to fight the politician, they are trying to stop him from granting interviews.

In doing this, he disclosed that no radio or television station wanted to interview him.

Meanwhile, Abronye claims this is not going to end his beef with Kennedy Agyapong.

He noted in the interview that if plan A fails, plan B, must surely work.

Abronye has stated that he is establishing a podcast, where he would be fighting Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

They lack common sense- Akwaboah fires critics

The friends you make will make going to jail a daily routine for you- Medikal

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, May 7, 2025
31.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sylvia bites Raymond’s manhood

Sylvia and Raymond

I finally see- Kofi Adoma

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

Dr Likee’s fake obituray poster goes viral

Dr Likee and his fake Obituatry poster

Police reveals how Ama Serwaa was kidnapped

Ama Serwaas kidnappers 2
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways