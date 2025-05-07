Abronye to set a podcast to fight Kennedy Agyapong

Controversial Abronye has threatened that his beef with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is not coming to an end anytime soon.

Abronye has in a recent interview stated that some bigwigs in the NPP are trying to end the beef through all means.

He noted that, since he normally goes to the radio, or television to fight the politician, they are trying to stop him from granting interviews.

In doing this, he disclosed that no radio or television station wanted to interview him.

Meanwhile, Abronye claims this is not going to end his beef with Kennedy Agyapong.

He noted in the interview that if plan A fails, plan B, must surely work.

Abronye has stated that he is establishing a podcast, where he would be fighting Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.