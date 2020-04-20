Popular prophet Chris Asante aka Abruku Abruka has come out to rubbish claims by fetish priest Nana Agradaa that he was very sick and on the verge of dying.

According to Nana Agradaa in her statement, she is not sure Abruku Abruka might live up to December this year judging from how seriously sick he is.

She added that the only thing she believes can save Abruku Abruka is for him to confess his sins and give his life back to Christ.

But the prophet has in a series on video shared on his social media handle has reacted to Nana Agradaa.

In the video, Abruku Abruka used the opportunity to go around his neighbourhood to donate some foodstuffs to prove that he was very healthy.

Watch the video below:

Nana Agradaa is yet to provide proof indicating that truly she met the prophet very sick.