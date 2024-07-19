type here...
Absent fathers are the cause of the surge in hookups – Rashad reacts to Angie Stylish’s video

By Armani Brooklyn
Rashad

The aspiring social media influencer was filmed ‘doing the do’ with two strong men, and the video has since gone viral, stirring significant public reaction.

According to allegations, the men involved attempted to blackmail Angie Stylish, demanding unspecified concessions.

However, when she refused to meet their demands, they reportedly released the video, resulting in a widespread scandal that has captured national attention.

Reacting to the incident, popular blogger Rashad has expressed his views on the matter during his “Rash Hour” show.

While speaking, Rashad shared his belief that Angie Stylish’s actions may stem from a lack of a father figure in her life.

He referenced Angie’s earlier comments, where she mentioned that even her mother is aware of her trend for the negative reason.

“If Angie had a father figure, there’s no way she would have come online to applaud herself over her viral video,” Rashad stated.

He went on to argue that the absence of fathers is a significant factor contributing to the rise in social vices such as hookups and other related activities.

Rashad also took the opportunity to advise married couples to strive to resolve minor issues, emphasizing the importance of maintaining stable family units for the sake of their children’s futures.

Source:GHpage

