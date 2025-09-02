type here...
Abu Trica allegedly picked by the FBI?

By Armani Brooklyn
Swedru big boy Abu Trica flaunts wads of cash to prove he's the youngest millionaire in the country

A yet-to-be-confirmed report making waves on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) suggests that popular Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica has allegedly been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The claim was first made by an anonymous whistleblower identified as SelTheBomb, who in a cryptic post hinted that Abu Trica would soon dominate headlines due to his alleged involvement in cybercrime.

Although the whistleblower stopped short of providing concrete details, but the post has fueled widespread speculation that Abu Trica may have been apprehended as part of ongoing international crackdowns on internet fraud.

This year has already proven difficult for several known Ghanaian figures linked to cybercrime, with names such as Dada Joe Remix and Kofi Boat being picked up and extradited to the United States.

At the time of this report, however, there has been no official confirmation from either Ghanaian authorities or the FBI regarding Abu Trica’s supposed arrest.

The development has nonetheless triggered heated discussions online, with many urging caution against spreading unverified reports until more credible information emerges.

- GhPage
