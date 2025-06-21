Abu Trica reacts to FBI arresting rich Ghanaians whose wealth is questionable

Abu Trica is one person whose name has trended or become a topic of online discussion following the FBI’s visit to Ghana.

Many have questioned Abu Trica’s wealth on several occasions, stating that the young businessman has a skeleton in his cupboard.

Even though numerous questions and allegations have been leveled against Abu Trica, he swept all of them under the carpet.

Following the arrest of Köfî Boat by the FBI with claims that his wealth is questionable, some Ghanaians have implored the FBI to investigate Abu Trica.

In the heat of this, Abu Trica and his friends have reacted to the comments by Ghanaians and the visit of the FBI to Ghana.

In a video sighted by Gh Page, Abu Trica and his friends were seen at an undisclosed location having a good time.

As they continued to have a good time, the friends of the businessman were captured displaying guns and firing shots into the air.

They praised Abu Trica as he smiled and shook hands with them.