type here...
Entertainment

Abu Trica reacts to FBI arresting rich Ghanaians whose wealth is questionable

By Mzta Churchill
Abu Trica

Abu Trica is one person whose name has trended or become a topic of online discussion following the FBI’s visit to Ghana.

Many have questioned Abu Trica’s wealth on several occasions, stating that the young businessman has a skeleton in his cupboard.

Even though numerous questions and allegations have been leveled against Abu Trica, he swept all of them under the carpet.

Following the arrest of Köfî Boat by the FBI with claims that his wealth is questionable, some Ghanaians have implored the FBI to investigate Abu Trica.

In the heat of this, Abu Trica and his friends have reacted to the comments by Ghanaians and the visit of the FBI to Ghana.

In a video sighted by Gh Page, Abu Trica and his friends were seen at an undisclosed location having a good time.

As they continued to have a good time, the friends of the businessman were captured displaying guns and firing shots into the air.

They praised Abu Trica as he smiled and shook hands with them.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Obi di me but I don’t have a boyfriend- lady states

Man of God preaching in church

No Cynthia can give birth or have a successful marriage- pastor states

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, June 21, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Photos of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior

Video of the argument that led to the unaliving of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior and Frenchman

Dutchess Dior unalived by her husband

Dutchess Dior

Video of another man chopping Balthazar’s wife wotowoto pops up

Balthazar-Ebang-Engonga-wife-leak

Video of arrested PAC Academy owner’s lavish mansion

Inusah Ahmed
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways