type here...
News

Abuja restaurant owner busted for serving vultures as chicken meat

By Armani Brooklyn
Abuja Resturant Owner

NIGERIA – A popular restaurant owner in Abuja, known for “jumbo-sized chicken thighs,” has been exposed in a shocking food fraud scandal.

The restaurant owner has been busted for serving vulture meat to unsuspecting customers as chicken.

According to eyewitness reports, the man was intercepted while on his way to his eatery with sacks supposedly filled with chicken.

READ ALSO: Female community members digrace cheating wife

However, community members became suspicious due to the unusual size and shape of the birds.

Upon confrontation, the restaurateur was forced to open the sacks, and to the shock of the onlookers, the contents were revealed to be dead vultures, not chickens.

“People travel from far just to eat at this man’s restaurant. Who would have thought we were being served scavengers this whole time?” One netizen commented under the trending photo.

Twitter Screenshot - GhPage

READ ALSO: Le Witch quits content creation to marry

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Man in Achimota Forest

Man gets disciplined for smoking and pooping inside Achimota Forest

Sqiniseko Mvelase

VIDEO: TikToker Sqiniseko Mvelase shot dead while on a live stream

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, June 3, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Female community members digrace cheating wife

Anambra Market Women

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

Tamale girls fighting over a man in viral video land in the hospital

Tamale ladies

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

VIDEO: TikToker Sqiniseko Mvelase shot dead while on a live stream

Sqiniseko Mvelase
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways