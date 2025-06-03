Abuja restaurant owner busted for serving vultures as chicken meat

NIGERIA – A popular restaurant owner in Abuja, known for “jumbo-sized chicken thighs,” has been exposed in a shocking food fraud scandal.

The restaurant owner has been busted for serving vulture meat to unsuspecting customers as chicken.

According to eyewitness reports, the man was intercepted while on his way to his eatery with sacks supposedly filled with chicken.

However, community members became suspicious due to the unusual size and shape of the birds.

Upon confrontation, the restaurateur was forced to open the sacks, and to the shock of the onlookers, the contents were revealed to be dead vultures, not chickens.

“People travel from far just to eat at this man’s restaurant. Who would have thought we were being served scavengers this whole time?” One netizen commented under the trending photo.

