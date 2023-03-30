type here...
Abusuapanin Judas and his beautiful wife welcome a son in the US

By Armani Brooklyn
Abusua Panin Judas and his beautiful wife welcome a son in the US
Oldhand Ghanaian movie star, Abusua Panin Judas who left Ghana for the US about a decade ago has welcomed a new member into his family with his beautiful wife.

Photos and videos from the christening of the little angle have surfaced online and fans of the veteran actor can’t keep calm as they’re currently drooling over them.

In one of the photos, Judas and his heavily endowed wife had stormed the church to thank God for a successful delivery.

Abusua Panin Judas and his beautiful wife welcome a son in the US

In the others also, Judas and his wife whom little is known about at the moment had stylishly dressed for a photoshoot session with their son.

Judas was drowning in loneliness after his best friend Bob Santo died hence he decided to leave Ghana for the States to find a new profession as he soul left movie making.

He has kept a low profile ever since he arrived in the states – And it’s just until recently that most Ghanaians got to know about his whereabouts.

    Source:Ghpage

