We will not accept anything short of the legitimate declaration of result- Mahama

The Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama in one voice with the party’s general secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Haruna Iddrisu who is the minority leader have in separate media briefings rejected the EC’s declaration of the 2020 polls.

Their vehement disregard for the Jean Mensa led Electoral Commission presidential declaration yesterday 9th December 2020 comes on the background of the fact that they believed the election was rigged.

Speaking in a press meeting today 10th December 2020, John Mahama has stated he together with the NDC party will not accept anything short of the legitimate declaration of 2020 elections.

According to him, there are many inconsistencies in the dealings of the EC during the voting exercise insisting that the results are flawed and highly discredited by the many Ghanaians who voted for him.

Mahama in his speech whiles addressing journalists mentioned that Jean Mensa declared over 100% of the results which he said is a clear cause of wrongful act on her side.

The former president again stated Jean Mensah in haste declared the election results thus favoring his political opponent, President-elect Nana Addo to win the elections.

Watch the video below;