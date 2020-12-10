We will not accept outcome of the elections announced by Jean Mensa – John Mahama

The presidential candidate/flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has reiterated that his party will not accept the outcome of the elections as announced by Jean Mensa.

In a press briefing this evening held at the NDC headquarters in Accra, the ex-president said he is unwilling to accept a flawed election as conducted by the Electoral Commission on December 7 2020.

John Mahama again maintained that the NDC is having a working majority in parliament stating that they have won 140 seats, which according to him is a clear indication that his party won the presidential polls.

He, however, stressed that his party will take all the legitimate steps to reverse the fraudulent results to avoid this strange travesty of justice. He questioned the credibility of the EC following its amendments in the figures in the presidential results.

Watch the video below;