Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, wife, son and others die in a helicopter crash

- Advertisement -

CEO of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, his wife and 4 others lose their lives in a fatal helicopter crash in California.

The accident reportedly occurred around 10pm on Friday near Boulder City, between Nevada and California.

Police reports state that they took off from Palm Springs airport around 8:45 pm, heading to Las Vegas but unfortunately the accident happened before they arrived their destination.

The CEO was in the helicopter with his wife, Chizoba, their son, alongside the group chairman of the Nigeria Export Group, Abimbola Ogunbajo.

There were no survivors on the flight as they all died on the spot.

He was only 57 years old and the CEO and managing director of Access Bank Holdings since succeeding his business partner, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.