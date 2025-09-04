Access Bank Staff Arrested For Allegedly Siphoning GHS164,000 Through Fraudulent Reversals

A 31-year-old banker, Lawrene Avorsey, has been arrested for allegedly siphoning GHS 164,000 from Access Bank Ghana Ltd through fraudulent transaction reversals.

According to reports, Avorsey orchestrated the scheme by manipulating the bank’s systems and channelling funds into accounts he had reportedly opened in the names of Rifa Kaledzi and Richard Mawuli Torsu.

He is alleged to have reversed GH¢75,631.55 into Kaledzi’s account and GH¢72,184.14 into Torsu’s.

Additionally, another GH¢16,636.45 was sent into the account of Abigail Adjie Dzanie.

However, the fraudulent activity was flagged when Access Bank detected discrepancies during its General Ledger (GL) reconciliations in December 2024.

An internal investigation was launched, during which Avorsey reportedly took medical leave and later attempted to resign—a resignation that was never officially approved.

When he stopped reporting to work, the bank intensified its checks and uncovered the missing funds on December 18, 2024.

Avorsey has since been arrested and put before the court, while his alleged accomplices, Kaledzi, Dzanie, and Torsu, remain at large.

