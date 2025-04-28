Access Bank worker films 400 Videos of naked colleagues in the office

Stephen Ifeanyichukwu Ejezie, a former quality assurance specialist at Access Bank’s contact centre in Oniru, Lagos State, secretly recorded hundreds of video clips of his colleagues in the restrooms.

He was caught in the female restroom around 1:30 am Wednesday, an insider told FIJ.

Sources told FIJ that the bank ordered his arrest afterwards and his house was raided. However, he has been released.

Although the bank seems to have sacked him, some of the affected staff members believe their chances of getting justice are slim.

When FIJ first checked his LinkedIn profile on Friday morning, our reporter found that the status of his employment as a Quality Assurance Specialist showed “present”. However, when we checked five hours later, he had updated it to show that he no longer worked there.

The profile shows that Ejezie started working with Access Bank in February 2023 as a contact centre agent. He was promoted to the role of Quality Assurance Specialist in October.

With his apparent release from police custody, the contact centre staff have reasons to believe the bank might not take legal actions against Ejezie ‘to protect its brand’.

“Perhaps it is because we are contract staff,” said one of them.

FIJ understands that the workers at the contact centre, the customer service hub of Access Bank, work in shifts. So, some have to sleep at the office, clean up and take their bath there, among other things.

“Ejezie snuck into the ladies restroom. I believe he wanted to hide his camera as usual, so he noticed ladies coming and hid in one of the toilets beside the bathroom,” a source explained.

“Mind you, the men’s restroom is not too close for him to have mistakenly entered the one for women.

“He was found when a lady taking her bath noticed a phone recording her from the toilet cubicle, which is directly by the side of the bathroom. She noticed someone closed the water closet seat, and was making a video. She just saw the camera by chance.”

After the lady raised the alarm and more people asked whoever was there to open the door, he eventually did.

“That was when people saw it was Stephen. He said he didn’t know how he got to the ladies’ toilet but couldn’t explain the part of him making videos.”

Sources revealed that he was arrested later that day when more video clips of male and female colleagues taking baths or naked in the restroom were found on his devices.

They said the police raided his house the following day, Thursday, and more than 400 different videos were found on his laptop.

He sells them online.

Some claimed he sold them to white people and Indians: “He has an Onlyfans account he created to sell people’s nudes and videos taken unawares. They also found some he’s been selling on Telegram.”

While describing the kind of person Ejezie seemed to be, one of them said they would never have suspected him of any wrongdoing, not in a million years.

“He was so cool and would always ask after people. That aside, he was an exceptional agent. No one would ever have thought this would come from him,” a former colleague said.

Many of the contact centre agents are worried and panicking. And they feel the bank prefers protecting its reputation over theirs.

“What happens to us if the videos he has already sold circulate online?” one of them asked.

Even a Friday morning meeting convened by management failed to ease the growing fears and concerns among workers.

“We were banned from staying over at work. Some people whose shifts end at 7:30 pm used to stay behind occasionally, but now it’s officially prohibited. They also warned that if an incident like this happens again, the person involved could spend years in jail,” a witness told FIJ.

Workers say this response has only deepened suspicions that management is attempting to sweep the scandal under the rug.

“No one really has the nerve to challenge anything,” one said.

“We are just contact staff and not really rated. Any little thing, and you get tossed in the trash.

“Some people in the videos don’t even know they are there. A lot of people are depressed just with the fear that they may be there.

I feel like people have absolutely the right to know so it doesn’t haunt them in future or when they have political careers. Because at that point, nothing can be done about it. He has over 400 videos, which is a lot.

“Many are traumatised already, and there is no support offered by the organisation.”

