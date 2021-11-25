- Advertisement -

A teenage girl from Accra precisely Awoshie is battling for her life after she was stabbed multiple times by her younger brother and biological mother.

The girl, 19 was stabbed by her brother and mother after she caught them red-handed pants down having sex in the single room they all share.

The victim whose name is given as Akos chronicled her horrible experience on Anopa Bofo) morning show on Angel 102.9 FM on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

She said she caught her mum and her brother in a single room they all shared with the last male child having intercourse.

Akos further disclosed that her mother and brother’s sexual affair has been ongoing for a long time.

This she said caused the separation between her stepfather and her mother.

The horrified teenager continued that anytime her mother visited the husband, his younger brother got angry, a situation that led to the physical abuse of her mother.

She claimed while speaking on Angel FM that her mother and brother planned to slay her.

Giving the reason that her mum and brother wanted her dead because she has become a nuisance to their love relationship.

According to her, she woke up to see the two incestuous lovers (mother and younger brother) pulling out her intestines after stabbing her.

She added that an Aunty of hers in the same house took her around several hospitals for medical care following the incident.

She asserted that they first visited Ga West Municipal hospital and later to Korle Bu then to Ridge hospital but they all didn’t have beds to lodge her.

Although the 37 Military Hospital too didn’t have beds, they managed to convince the doctor on duty to attend to her.

Akos’ mother and her brother were arrested and sent to Anaya police station and the case was later transferred to Ridge police headquarters.

The 42-year-old woman and her 18-year-old son have been arrested and are expected to appear in court today, Thursday, November 25.