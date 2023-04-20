type here...
Accra Big Boy, Odo Wan blows over GHc48k only on drinks at a Wednesday night party

By Mr. Tabernacle
The saying ‘Rich People spend massive and gain massive’ is indeed true. The capital City Accra is not a playground for the weak-hearted.

The display of riches is mindblowing and unmatched. It is like every day is a spending day in Accra.

The big boys play and spend from Sunday to Sunday while the ‘Others’ spend only on Weekends.

One person who shut down the whole of Accra last night and has got people talking is Accra Big Boy Odo Wan.

Odo Wan is a wealthy businessman who has many established ventures. He, yesterday (Wednesday 19th April 2023) at the Rave night club spent a whooping GHc 48, 987 on drinks.

He bought to the table 6 Moët Impérial Rosé champagnes, 2 Hennessy XO 70Cl, 12 Red Bull and 4 Bottles of Water topped it up with 1 Clase Azul Durang.

The Big Boy is noted for spreading cash at events. He did the same at Alien GH’s plush wedding years ago. Odo Wan sprayed 5 cedis and 10 cedis bundles at the wedding reception.

Below is the receipt for the drinks he bought last night.

    Source:GHPAGE

