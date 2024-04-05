Accra: Big boy who sleeps with ladies for free and steals their phones and belongings nabbed

- Advertisement -

A trending video on social media captures the moment the humiliating moment a Snapchat big boy was nabbed by a set of ladies he had stolen from.

According to our findings, the young man is popularly known on Snapchat as Rich Sterling.

He acts wealthy online, sleeps with girls, steals their phones & purses, and leaves the apartment without giving you a penny.

With his modus operandi, he managed to sleep with 5 close friends and stole their phones, purses and other valuables.



The 5 friends gathered and stormed his house to take back their stolen items while beating him in the process.

Netizens Reactions…

@hearttooclean – If you be girl wey you no dey like work ebi so them go do you. I’ve always advised my female friends to work hard and not depend on men because both men and women have 2 hands and 24 hours each day to make bread

@future_mck – Kumasi fo) di33 unless some of them no see embarrassment them go hug am

@PacoWelt – U disgrace d brotherhood

