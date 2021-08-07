type here...
GhPageLifestyleAccra: Fetish priest storms popular pastor’s church to battle him spiritually during...
Lifestyle

Accra: Fetish priest storms popular pastor’s church to battle him spiritually during church service (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
benin fetish priest vs ghanaian pastor
- Advertisement -


An angry fetish priest decided to throw caution to the wind and take matters into his own hands as he stormed a church to battle a pastor and his church members in broad daylight in the full glare of onlookers.

The incident allegedly happened in Accra Dansoman Agege, adjacent the Central Mosque, where one Apostle John Yao Tsetse was engaged in a battle with a fetish priest from Benin.

According to what GHPage.com has gathered, the fetish priest came all the way to Ghana for a balance of his money from a woman who happened to consult him for healing and also to battle the man of God who was able to heal the woman he could not heal.

The video going viral on social media has been greeted with mixed reactions from internet users.

Watch the video below.

While many have expressed shock over the incident and lauded the pastor for defeating the priest, others also argued that the event was staged.

One person suggested it could have been pre-planned as a form of promoting the pastor with the fetish priest getting paid for putting up a good show.

Things are happening in this country.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, August 7, 2021
Accra
few clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
4.8mph
20 %
Sun
80 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
75 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News