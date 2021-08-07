Accra: Fetish priest storms popular pastor’s church to battle him spiritually during church service (Video)

- Advertisement -



An angry fetish priest decided to throw caution to the wind and take matters into his own hands as he stormed a church to battle a pastor and his church members in broad daylight in the full glare of onlookers.

The incident allegedly happened in Accra Dansoman Agege, adjacent the Central Mosque, where one Apostle John Yao Tsetse was engaged in a battle with a fetish priest from Benin.

According to what GHPage.com has gathered, the fetish priest came all the way to Ghana for a balance of his money from a woman who happened to consult him for healing and also to battle the man of God who was able to heal the woman he could not heal.

The video going viral on social media has been greeted with mixed reactions from internet users.

Watch the video below.

While many have expressed shock over the incident and lauded the pastor for defeating the priest, others also argued that the event was staged.

One person suggested it could have been pre-planned as a form of promoting the pastor with the fetish priest getting paid for putting up a good show.

Things are happening in this country.