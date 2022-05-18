Accra: Mate and passenger fight it out over increment in fares

- Advertisement -

A distraught passenger and a commercial minibus conductor (mate) resorted to fighting by the roadside over an increment in fares.

The passenger disagreed that the fare from Lapaz to East Legon had been increased from GH¢7 to GH¢11 within days.

Unable to settle their disagreement, the two alighted from the bus and fought like wounded lions.

Apparently, the passenger had refused to pay the new fare and the mate had also insisted on receiving the exact amount from him.

When they failed to find an amicable solution to the problem, tempers flared which ultimately resulted in the exchange of blows.