In a news report filed, Emmanuel Waki, a 21-year-old Okada Rider has been sentenced to serve 15 years jail term after pleading guilty to robbing a bystander of his mobile phone in front of the Police CID Headquarters.

According to the report, the incident which occurred on December 19, last year, is said to have been witnessed by the Inspector General of Police and his bodyguards who were then returning from routine observational duties.

Emmanuel Waki, who is affectionately called Pocket, was given a hot chase which led to the arrest of Salifu Alhaji, also an Okada rider, who then led the police to arrest Waki at Old Fadama.

Waki pleaded guilty simpliciter (without any explanation) on December 23 before the Circuit Court and was convicted on his own plea while his sentence was deferred to today, Wednesday, December 04, 2023.

In court on Wednesday, January 4, the court presided over by His Honour Mr Samuel Bright Acquah said per Section 296 the punishment for robbery is up to life in prison.

The convict who had pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy and robbery was sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy and 15 years for robbery. The sentence the court said should run concurrently, meaning he would serve the highest of 15 years.

The first accused person Salifu Alhaji, 24, also Okada Rider, denied the charge of conspiracy and has been remanded.