Accra: Popular slayqueen who uses juju waist beads on rich men passes on after intercourse with a Benin man (Video)

A young Ghanaian lady who was based in Accra has reportedly passed on after having intercourse with a juju man from Benin

This sad story was shared by @Don.Hagan on TikTok.

As shared by Don, the young lady was carried away by the huge amount of money promised to her by the juju man from Benin.

According to Don, when the lady entered the hotel room with the juju man from Benin, she saw waist beads on him and feeling shocked, she asked him about them.

Slayqueen

The juju man insisted that it was for protection not knowing that they were for rituals.

After the meet-up, her private part started smelling bad and eventually got rotten.

After visiting several hospitals and pastors, the lady is said to have passed on today

The deceased lady was a university student who had a promising future but the love for money cut her life short.

