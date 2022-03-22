Accra Sex Workers Announce New Prices As They Increase Their Charges Over Economic Hardship”

- Advertisement -

Some commercial sex workers in Accra have cited the current economic hardship as the underlying reason for an increment in charges.

According to them, the increment in fuel prices coupled with general constraints has affected their work so badly that they had to increase their charges.

They urge their customers to bear with them as they announce their new prices.

Many of them claim to have been charged between $50 and $300 for a brief session lasting between 15-20 minutes and as much as $300 for a full night until late.

Fuel costs have surpassed the ten-dollar level, influencing commodity prices, while the dollar has reached a new high against the cedi.

In light of these circumstances, sex workers in the capital informed JoyNews that they are unable to satisfy their clients at the same rates that they originally charged.

According to a report filed by Latif Iddrisu, several of them have increased their fees by up to 100%.

Lapaz, Cantonments, Osu, and East Legon are some of the trade’s hotspots.

Vivian, one of them, said that while sales were steadily declining, her revenue spiked briefly in December last year when she “was taking 200 for short.”

However, the new year brought with it an unpleasant circumstance, necessitating a corresponding upward adjustment in her prices.

“Recently, there has been an upsurge in commodities. “Paying my rent is challenging right now, therefore I’ve raised my fee,” she explained.

“Food is really pricey these days. I dress and take care of the rest. As a result, I’m unable to lower my pricing.”

However, her adamant refusal to budge on her new pricing is beginning to backfire.

This is because her clients are deterred from seeking her services by the same financial difficulties that the country is experiencing.

“That’s driving my customers away,” she bemoaned.

She pleaded with authorities to enact austerity measures that would ensure the economy’s continued growth.