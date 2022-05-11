type here...
News

Accra: Taxi driver returns GH¢8,000 to crying market woman

By Albert
A kind taxi driver returned money found in his car to a crying market woman who had earlier boarded his vehicle.

At the Mallam Attah Market in Accra on Wednesday, it was a mixture of sadness and joy when the driver returned the money to the trader.

The women who were moved by the driver’s kindness hugged him so passionately as they expressed their gratitude to him.

The traders intimated that the GH¢8,000 which they thought had gotten missing was money they had allocated for their business, and thus it was a moment of sheer shock and sorrow when they lost it momentarily.

“God bless you. We have not slept since the money got missing. We had lost hope. Thank you very much. “May you be blessed,” the women cried.

Many believe the poor traders needed to reward the kind taxi driver for his benevolence.

