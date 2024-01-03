Accra team that supported Afua Asantewaa’s Singathon jets off to Tamale to support Chef Faila on her cookathon

- Advertisement -

Ghana has been on the spotlight for the past weeks after numerous confirmations of Guinness World Record attempts were announced.

It all started with Afua Asantewaa who attempted the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon which is currently held by Sunil Waghmare from India.

Afua Asantewaa received massive love and support from and sundry and caught international attention as BBC and other major international outlets reported on her relentless attempt but there was a team of highly dedicated supporters.

A group of young and daring Ghanaian social media folks took Yoo themselves the tasks to stay awake and cheer Afua Asantewaa on until she finally drops the microphone and they did just that.

Fortunately for Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak, this team of dedicated supporter have touched down in Tamale to give her all they could.

Meet Eric Toscar

Eric Toscar as known on Facebook is a music and entertainment researcher. He also doubles as a Talent agent and PR who currently works with Black Sherif and 3 Music. Eric is the assistant project manager at Wilderland Festival and a renowned Event Manager.

Meet Jessica Kassah

Jessica Kassah as known on Facebook is a avid book reader who advocates for such. Jessica is also a social media page management expert who doubles as a content creator. She is your go to expert in marketing and academic assistance.

Meet Abby Awuni

This hardworking and relentless lady is identified on Facebook as Abby Awuni. Abby is a sport enthusiast who happens to know the nitty gritty of the sports world. Abby Awuni is also a known entrepreneur.