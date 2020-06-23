type here...
Accra Technical University records first COVID-19 case just after reopening
Accra Technical University records first COVID-19 case just after reopening

By Mr. Tabernacle
Accra Technical University
Accra Technical University
Ghpage News has been reliably informed that the Accra Technical University (ATU), formerly Accra Polytechnic, has recorded its’s first case of the deadly COVID-19 a week after reopening.

From the information at hand, a National Service Personnel -NSS- with the academic department, is said to have tested positive for the disease on Sunday, June 21, after showing symptoms of fever, headache and runny nose.

He was in contact with some six persons and they have all been asked to isolate as their samples are being tested for the virus, the acting Director of Public Relations revealed.

Recall President Akufo-Addo, as part of measures to ensure that the country finds its feet again, in a nation’s address asked final year students of universities to go back to school on Monday, 15th June 2020.

The Acting Director of Public Relations, after the news broke out released a statement today June 23, 2020 to confirm the viral reports.

We are again informed that the school’s authorities have put measures in place to curb the spread and protect others from contracting the viral disease.

Concurrently, the University Medical team and the Safety and Health Committee are however in touch with the patient and contacts, to provide the needed medical and psychological support. More soon…

