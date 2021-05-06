type here...
Accra-Tema motorway accident; 5 feared dead, 15 injured

By Mr. Tabernacle
5 people are feared dead while 15 others have sustained various degrees of injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident on the Tema-Accra motorway, Ghpage gathers.

The Sprinter bus with registration number GR 6117-20, according to an eyewitness, fell into a furrow at about 6:30 am this morning after the tyre of the bus burst open around the weighing bridge area.

Check out some photos below;

The vehicle then somersaulted and fell into a nearby ditch. According to the eyewitness, some of the passengers said the driver of the bus was overspeeding and failed to heed their warnings to slow down.

He said five persons died on the spot while many others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Source:GHPAGE

