Accra to London historic team charged GH¢500 and GH¢1,000 for meet and greet session in Ghana

The brave and trending members of the epic Accra to London by road team have returned to the motherland.

After touring influential landmarks in the United Kingdom, including an in-person interview on BBC, the team is ready to meet the locals in Ghana.

The meet-and-greet session was scheduled for Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Admirers of the Ghanaian adventure group Wanderlust Ghana are to pay a fee of GH¢500 and GH¢1,000 if they want to have lunch with the Accra-to-London team today in Ghana. The event is scheduled to take place at Jam Rock restaurant located inside Oak Plaza Hotel.

Peeps have already jump up at the chance to interact with the world-famous travellers on Ghanaian soil.

The Accra to London team started their journey from Oyibi. They crossed into the Brong Ahafo region they crossed the border into Ivory Coast.