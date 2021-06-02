Achimota directs it’s lawyers to appeal against the court ruling

- Advertisement -

The board of directors for Achimota School has directed its lawyers to file an appeal against the High Courts decision to admit the Rastafarian students.

Earlier this week, an Accra High Court after weeks of a battle between the school and the rasta students ruled in favor of the students asking the school to admit them.

The news came as surprise to many since the suit was earlier dismissed against the petitioners.

Well, there is a new twist to the story as the unhappy side(Achimota School) in a letter sighted has asked its lawyers to file an appeal.

According to the letter, they(Achimota) school disagrees with the court’s ruling hence their decision to appeal.

Read the letter below: