The headmistress of Achimota School who has been making waves since her decision not to admit two boys into the institition because of their dreadlocks according to information from sources admitted a foreign national with long hair.

Issue concerning the admission of the two Rastafarian has flooded social media with netizens sharing their views on the matter.

This prompted some of them to dig deep into their archieves where they brought out the photo of a Caucasian student whom they say was admitted in the school in 2018/2019 academic year.

Foreign student

Netizens after seeing the picture questioned why she decided to admit that student with long hair but is failing to admit the two Rastafarians with long hair since they are all the same.

But in the school reaction to the picture, it stated that the student wasn’t a normal student as claimed by some netizens by was on an exchange programme to the school.