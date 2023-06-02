- Advertisement -

Veteran actor Ekow Smith Asante has made a shocking statement that acting in Ghana can’t make anyone build a house in East Legon.

According to the actor, acting in Ghana doesn’t pay that much which can make actresses and actors in the industry get a property in one of the country’s plush and luxurious locations.

He noted that the only way actors and actresses in Ghana can afford and build a house in East Legon is through favours from prominent people or they receive gifts from others.

Speaking to Fiifi Pratt during an interview, he revealed that acting doesn’t pay that much for actors and actresses to be living lavish lifestyles as they displayed on social media for people or fans to see.

He further mentioned that he isn’t saying his colleagues can’t have a house in East Legon but the truth is it would take a long time for them to put up a building in that location.

He said: “Somebody can give me something because of my particular role in a movie. With gifts from people, it can support you to build, but I think it will take a very long time without it. How much are you paid, GHc10, 000, Ghc20, 000, Ghc30, 000 or what? ”

