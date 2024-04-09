Any actor or actress who supports NPP is an animal- angry Big Akwes fires

- Advertisement -

Controversial Kumawood actor, Big Akwesi has landed some blows on his colleague actors and actresses.

In a viral video sighted by Ghpage.com, Big Akwes claims any actor or actress who supports the NPP in the coming election lacks common sense.

The actor said it was through the support of some actors and actresses in the country that the NPP won the previous election.

Big Akwes claims he was one of the numerous celebrities who campaigned massively for the NPP, hoping there would be change.

According to him, he has no problem with any actor or actress who campaigned for the NPP in the previous election, however, he would not like it if they try to campaign for the NPP this year.

Big Akwes stated that any actor or actress who would still go ahead does not have sense and is an animal.