Actor Eddy Watson loses mother

By Kweku Derrick
eddy watson mother dead
Eddy Watson with mother before her death
Ghanaian actor Eddy Watson has lost his mother to the cold hands of death after battling an undisclosed illness for months.

Mrs Leonora Caulker died on Thursday May 27, 2021, he announced.

The movie star took to social media to break the sad news to his followers by sharing a heartwarming video of some of the times he spent by his mother’s side.

In some parts of the video, the actor was seen tending to his mother at the hospital, feeding her, laughing with her and many more touching moments.

The emotional video also detailed moments from when his mother was young and agile, healthy and then frail after suffering an illness.

He said his heart felt a pain he never knew existed.

In the caption of the short clip, Eddie explained how much he was affected by his mother’s death.

He wrote: “Today my sweet mother and my angel went to be with the Lord! My heart aches a pain I never thought existed. Thank you, mama, for the few months of laughter, tears and peace you came to share with me. Death took your body, but it sure did not take your spirit(the real you)! I know the real you, Leonora Caulker AKA Mama Leo, rest in the bosom of your maker! Love you eternally!

Source:GHPage

