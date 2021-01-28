type here...
GhPage Entertainment Actor T.T from famous Taxi Driver TV series diagnosed with heart failure
Entertainment

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Veteran actor Sam Adjetefio’s health struggle persists as he disclosed that he has been diagnosed with heart failure.

The actor known for his timeless character T.T in the widely successful Taxi Driver TV series made this revelation in a conversation with media personality MzGee. 

To add to his health problems, the actor has also been diagnosed of Diabetes.

Sam speaking to MzGee, after she had donated food items from Wilmar Africa to him, mentioned that it is a miracle that he is still alive.

“For the past three years I have taken over 5000 assorted drugs and capsules. Some days I take 10 some 15 tablets a day as the case may be,” Sam Adjetefio said.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

He added that even though his situation could be salvaged by a heart transplant in the US, he doesn’t have the means to fund it and so he’s living on pills now.

In addition, the actor fumed about how the producer of the Taxi Driver series duped him back in the day and how his current condition impedes his craft.

Source:GHPAGE

