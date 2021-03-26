- Advertisement -

A popular movie star in Tamale is set to receive 100 lashes publicly and a ban if he fails to meet his punishments for sleeping with a married woman.

The popular Dagbani movie star/director who goes by the name Aborimaham was summoned before the Traditional Authorities for sleeping with a married woman he lured with a movie role.

SEE ALSO: Court summons Nana Ama McBrown over Bulldog case

According to the reports, he ended up sleeping with the woman and he confessed when he was summoned by Dakpema of Tamale, Naa Bawa following a complaint from the husband of the lady.

Aborimahim was fined GH¢5,000, a sheep and fowls as his punishment for sleeping with someone else’s wife, MyNewsGh reports.

Aborimahim, movie actor/ director who slept with a married woman

Aborimahim should settle all these demands by 27th March 2021 or be flogged 100 in public and also be banned from ever acting in Tamale, the authorities ordered.

Meanwhile, the adulterous wife was left off the hook. She escaped with no punishment for her part in the abomination that occurred.

SEE ALSO: There is nothing wrong marrying your cousin – Dagomba man Ras Mubarak defends men

Already photos of Aborimaham romancing and kissing the woman in the name of acting have surfaced on social media and fast going viral.

See photo below

Aborimahim and the married woman he slept with

Reports revealed Aborimaham is in the habit of luring young girls with the promise of a movie role due to the fact he is a renowned movie director in the area.

In most cases, he ends up sleeping with the ladies but luck eluded him this time when the husband of the married woman reported him to the authorities.