What actors did to John Dumelo shows there is no love in the industry – Christiana Awuni

By Qwame Benedict
Christiana Awuni-Celebrities
Popular Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni has joined the many people who believed what some actors did to aspiring Member of Parliament John Dumelo by supporting his opponent wasn’t fair.

With just a few days to the 2020 elections, the political parties put their last-minute tactics in place. Maa Lydia, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, decided to call upon actors actresses to support her campaign.

The move has been described as a bad move, judging from their colleague John Dumelo is also contesting for that same seat.

Christiana Awuni, during a recent interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, has described the move by Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Bismark The Joke, Bibi Bright, and others as uncalled for.

According to her, they (filmmakers) have over the years being said there was no love amongst themselves, but some people thought it was a joke but what they (filmmakers) did to John Dumelo now confirms there is no love between them.

She went on to say that the actors and actresses could have chosen a different region/constituency to go and campaign and but not Ayawaso West Wuogon.

Christiana Awuni stressed that she is disappointed in all those involved in this after Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey ridiculed actors.

She concluded that if they(actors) have taken monies from the NPP, they should know that the money would soon get finished.

Friday, December 4, 2020
