Actress accused of stealing Nana Aba Anamoah's scented candles speaks
Actress accused of stealing Nana Aba Anamoah’s scented candles speaks

By Qwame Benedict
Actress accused of stealing Nana Aba Anamoah's scented candles speaks
Joyce Boakye-Mona-Gucci-Nana-Aba
Kumawood actress Joyce Boakye who was accused of stealing scented candles over the weekend at the birthday bash of celebrated broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has spoken.

Well, Nana Aba last weekend invited some family members, friends, and followers over for a party but after the celebration, she noticed that some of her scented candles were lost.

She took to social media to threaten to release CCTV footage of when the people were taking the scented candles.

Onua TV presenter Mona Gucci phoned Joyce Boakye and revealed to her that her producers have shown her a video where she saw the actress taking some of the scented candles.

Joyce who didn’t take the statement lightly threatened to curse all the people saying she stole candles from the party.

She questioned if whether people thought she has nothing and would stoop low to steal candles from the birthday party.

Joyce this morning also dropped a video lashing out at Mona Gucci for trying to implicate her in the missing candle saga.

Watch that video below:

Joyce Boakye dared Mona Gucci to release the video that shows that she was one of the people who stole the scented candles.

Source:Ghpage

