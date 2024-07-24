Actress Asokwa Beyonce opens up on the reported lesbobo activities in the movie industry

Ghanaian star actress, Asokwa Beyonce, has opened up about the reports of actresses dating their fellow actresses in the movie industry.

During an appearance on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, Asokwa Beyonce revealed that she has been accused as being part of the lesbobo squad.

As stated by Asokwa Beyonce, she has also heard that some of her colleagues are lesbobo but she’s yet to grab one by the hand herself.

Pressing on, Asokwa Beyonce added that she’s not surprised that some of her colleagues are into the act because the movie industry just like any other setting will have such people.

Asokwa Beyonce also talked about her deadbeat baby daddy who has abandoned the two kids they share.

Asked about the father of the kids, Asokwa Beyonce vehemently stated that she considers the father of the kids dead.

She gave reasons that the father is irresponsible and thus has been the only one taking care of the kids since their birth.

